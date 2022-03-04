Looking At American Airlines Group's Recent Whale Trades

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck.

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Airlines Group.

Looking at options history for American Airlines Group AAL we detected 100 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 68 are puts, for a total amount of $6,043,823 and 32, calls, for a total amount of $1,681,301.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $22.0 for American Airlines Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Airlines Group's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Airlines Group's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $22.0 in the last 30 days.

American Airlines Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $544.0K 168.1K 25.8K AAL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $15.00 $245.7K 64.4K 7.0K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $13.00 $191.4K 23.3K 1.3K AAL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $10.00 $152.3K 3.4K 1.7K AAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $15.00 $151.5K 38.3K 11.0K

Where Is American Airlines Group Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 67,293,056, the price of AAL is down -7.57% at $14.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 48 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

