Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MAR

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Marriott Intl MAR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MAR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Marriott Intl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 76% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $1,001,890, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $823,185.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $175.0 for Marriott Intl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marriott Intl's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marriott Intl's whale activity within a strike price range from $115.0 to $175.0 in the last 30 days.

Marriott Intl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MAR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $170.00 $541.8K 584 551 MAR PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/11/22 $175.00 $262.5K 380 150 MAR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $123.7K 2.9K 49 MAR CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $115.00 $119.8K 2.9K 24 MAR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $160.00 $113.9K 280 100

Where Is Marriott Intl Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,140,984, the price of MAR is down -4.38% at $158.22.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On Marriott Intl:

Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Marriott Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Marriott Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $172.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

