What Are Whales Doing With Enphase Energy

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck.

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Enphase Energy.

Looking at options history for Enphase Energy ENPH we detected 42 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders just like you are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a FREE 14-day trial! (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $1,958,285 and 13, calls, for a total amount of $989,672.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $240.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $272.5K 355 50 ENPH CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $87.50 $205.6K 70 26 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $240.00 $164.9K 30 17 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $130.7K 492 29 ENPH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $126.4K 492 57

Where Is Enphase Energy Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,074,815, the price of ENPH is down -2.01% at $155.84.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.