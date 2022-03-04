This Is What Whales Are Betting On Roblox

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck.

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox RBLX we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,137,025 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $93,016.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $120.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $49.00 $131.0K 793 286 RBLX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $40.00 $104.2K 2.7K 289 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/11/22 $50.00 $99.0K 2.9K 171 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $95.6K 1.1K 80 RBLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $50.00 $94.0K 930 135

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,111,387, the price of RBLX is down -6.21% at $42.43.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $84

Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $90.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $83.

Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $70.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $99.

