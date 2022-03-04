What Are Whales Doing With Amazon.com

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck.

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Amazon.com.

Looking at options history for Amazon.com AMZN we detected 176 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 69% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 129 are puts, for a total amount of $13,658,127 and 47, calls, for a total amount of $2,220,784.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2500.0 to $4200.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Amazon.com options trades today is 817.85 with a total volume of 177,535.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Amazon.com's big money trades within a strike price range of $2500.0 to $4200.0 over the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/04/22 $3000.00 $731.9K 2.1K 1.0K AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/04/22 $2980.00 $575.3K 1.1K 737 AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/04/22 $2950.00 $388.4K 1.0K 947 AMZN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/04/22 $2940.00 $315.5K 275 504 AMZN PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/16/22 $2980.00 $226.8K 1.3K 121

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,014,362, the price of AMZN is down -2.02% at $2898.28.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 55 days.

What The Experts Say On Amazon.com:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $3950.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4200.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4100.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4625.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4500.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

