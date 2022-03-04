Airbnb Whale Trades For March 04

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck.

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Airbnb ABNB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 43 uncommon options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 20% bullish and 79%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $2,535,264, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,408,473.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $230.0 for Airbnb over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Airbnb options trades today is 1188.82 with a total volume of 6,298.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Airbnb's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $170.00 $447.0K 6.0K 100 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $376.5K 6.5K 152 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $160.00 $346.0K 347 6 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $150.00 $313.2K 2.4K 345 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $100.00 $240.0K 22 0

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,699,788, the price of ABNB is down -6.55% at $141.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Airbnb:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $175.

Wolfe Research has decided to maintain their Peer Perform rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $170.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $214.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Airbnb, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

