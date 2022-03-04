Looking At Pfizer's Recent Whale Trades

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck.

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 27 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 70% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 29% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $882,677 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $728,450.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $52.5 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Pfizer options trades today is 8031.65 with a total volume of 11,965.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Pfizer's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $52.5 over the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/01/22 $47.00 $177.5K 2.0K 239 PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $47.00 $168.8K 2.0K 239 PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $47.00 $146.8K 10.3K 288 PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $128.0K 5.7K 402 PFE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $99.2K 6.0K 23

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,895,561, the price of PFE is up 1.12% at $48.37.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

