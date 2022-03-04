What Are Whales Doing With Stellantis

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck.

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Stellantis.

Looking at options history for Stellantis STLA we detected 22 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders just like you are using to profit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a FREE 14-day trial! (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $2,090,308 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $101,515.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.12 to $30.0 for Stellantis over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Stellantis's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Stellantis's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.12 to $30.0 in the last 30 days.

Stellantis Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $30.00 $774.2K 225 507 STLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $19.62 $169.2K 2.8K 628 STLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $19.62 $155.0K 2.8K 250 STLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $19.62 $155.0K 2.8K 250 STLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $15.00 $134.2K 1.2K 1.5K

Where Is Stellantis Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,054,119, the price of STLA is down -8.68% at $15.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 151 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.