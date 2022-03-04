This Is What Whales Are Betting On MongoDB

How is DeFi redefining finance? Learn more about decentralized finance with VanEck.

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on MongoDB MDB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MDB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for MongoDB.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $1,102,860, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $301,060.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $600.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $600.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $250.00 $575.0K 12 100 MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/11/22 $330.00 $127.7K 100 39 MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $270.00 $100.0K 8 103 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/11/22 $270.00 $78.7K 8 184 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $350.00 $67.2K 130 81

Where Is MongoDB Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 955,836, the price of MDB is down -4.83% at $311.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 4 days.

What The Experts Say On MongoDB:

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $505

Tigress Financial downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $630

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $400.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

