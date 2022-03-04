Looking At Alphabet's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 2 fully researched, winning options trade alerts sent straight to your inbox and SMS from full-time trader Nic Chahine! Click Here Now to Get Started!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Alphabet.

Looking at options history for Alphabet GOOGL we detected 145 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 55 are puts, for a total amount of $3,551,817 and 90, calls, for a total amount of $6,761,207.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1600.0 to $4500.0 for Alphabet over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alphabet options trades today is 315.92 with a total volume of 8,699.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alphabet's big money trades within a strike price range of $1600.0 to $4500.0 over the last 30 days.

Alphabet Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $3000.00 $772.3K 712 43 GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $2450.00 $220.0K 294 13 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $2700.00 $140.0K 2.5K 104 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $3000.00 $95.0K 270 36 GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/19/22 $2620.00 $91.6K 17 1

Where Is Alphabet Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 607,794, the price of GOOGL is down -2.04% at $2623.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

