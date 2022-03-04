What Are Whales Doing With Advanced Micro Devices

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices AMD we detected 26 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $1,052,917 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $2,909,549.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $155.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 4880.54 with a total volume of 30,353.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $105.00 $2.1M 1.7K 1.5K AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $110.00 $297.3K 6.3K 345 AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/18/22 $155.00 $191.7K 139 0 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $148.3K 10.0K 140 AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $125.00 $118.3K 1.4K 107

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 37,999,456, the price of AMD is down -3.59% at $107.96.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Bernstein upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $150

Daiwa Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $150

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

