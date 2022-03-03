This Is What Whales Are Betting On Amgen

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Amgen AMGN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Get the inside access traders just like you are using to p1rofit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a FREE 14-day trial! (No Credit Card Required)

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMGN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Amgen.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 63%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,988, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $397,661..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $230.0 for Amgen over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amgen's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amgen's whale activity within a strike price range from $200.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

Amgen Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $230.00 $78.4K 2.6K 274 AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $230.00 $65.5K 2.6K 1.4K AMGN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $230.00 $50.9K 2.6K 143 AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $230.00 $36.5K 2.6K 696 AMGN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $230.00 $28.5K 2.6K 761

Where Is Amgen Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 612,715, the price of AMGN is up 1.63% at $232.32.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Amgen:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $238.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $250.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $233.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amgen, which currently sits at a price target of $285.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.