Tesla Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Tesla TSLA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TSLA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 786 uncommon options trades for Tesla.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 39% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 331 are puts, for a total amount of $17,820,958, and 455 are calls, for a total amount of $23,384,010.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $46.0 to $2475.0 for Tesla over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Tesla options trades today is 2889.22 with a total volume of 9,252,603.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Tesla's big money trades within a strike price range of $46.0 to $2475.0 over the last 30 days.

Tesla Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $1700.00 $286.7K 3.1K 27 TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $950.00 $186.5K 1.2K 43 TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $850.00 $150.0K 1.4K 97 TSLA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/11/22 $1065.00 $138.4K 10 19 TSLA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/04/22 $1065.00 $137.7K 27 15

Where Is Tesla Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,625,176, the price of TSLA is up 0.95% at $872.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

What The Experts Say On Tesla:

Daiwa Capital upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $900

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Tesla, which currently sits at a price target of $1350.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

