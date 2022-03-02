This Is What Whales Are Betting On SoFi Technologies

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on SoFi Technologies SOFI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SOFI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 32 uncommon options trades for SoFi Technologies.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $2,905,640, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $1,691,383.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $7.5 to $22.5 for SoFi Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SoFi Technologies options trades today is 9162.26 with a total volume of 133,021.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SoFi Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.5 to $22.5 over the last 30 days.

SoFi Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SOFI PUT TRADE BEARISH 07/15/22 $20.00 $2.6M 4.6K 3.1K SOFI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $691.4K 17.6K 2.4K SOFI CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $117.8K 47.7K 1.4K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $12.50 $77.0K 19.1K 5.2K SOFI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $12.50 $65.2K 19.1K 6.1K

Where Is SoFi Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 127,169,448, the price of SOFI is up 4.45% at $11.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On SoFi Technologies:

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $15.

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $17

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on SoFi Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $18.

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $14

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.