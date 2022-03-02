What Are Whales Doing With Micron Technology

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Micron Technology.

Looking at options history for Micron Technology MU we detected 45 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 31% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 68% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders just like you are using to p1rofit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a FREE 14-day trial! (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $520,008 and 36, calls, for a total amount of $1,859,583.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $115.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Micron Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Micron Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/04/22 $86.00 $182.1K 1.4K 604 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $90.00 $142.0K 4.3K 0 MU CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $115.00 $125.8K 275 85 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $80.00 $117.5K 13.3K 342 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $95.00 $106.6K 907 1.4K

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 14,524,691, the price of MU is up 7.61% at $92.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology:

Wedbush upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $120

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.