What Are Whales Doing With Plug Power

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Plug Power PLUG.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PLUG, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Plug Power.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $137,844, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $882,327.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $65.0 for Plug Power over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Plug Power's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Plug Power's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.5 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Plug Power Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLUG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $283.5K 3.1K 993 PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $23.00 $104.0K 5.3K 1.5K PLUG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $20.00 $86.0K 20.8K 2.2K PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $12.50 $79.2K 677 46 PLUG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $12.50 $77.8K 677 166

Where Is Plug Power Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 10,398,704, the price of PLUG is up 1.93% at $25.33.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 111 days.

What The Experts Say On Plug Power:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $38.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Plug Power, which currently sits at a price target of $33.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

