Teck Resources Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Teck Resources.

Looking at options history for Teck Resources TECK we detected 14 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $496,256 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $277,433.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $40.0 for Teck Resources over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Teck Resources options trades today is 2288.6 with a total volume of 6,582.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Teck Resources's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

Teck Resources Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TECK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $114.8K 6.9K 407 TECK CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/04/22 $37.00 $98.0K 2.7K 2.6K TECK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $35.00 $75.9K 1.0K 407 TECK PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $67.8K 6.9K 182 TECK PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $40.00 $63.2K 6.9K 0

Where Is Teck Resources Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,367,531, the price of TECK is up 2.94% at $37.98.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Teck Resources:

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Teck Resources, which currently sits at a price target of $40.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

