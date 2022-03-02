Baidu Whale Trades For March 02

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Baidu.

Looking at options history for Baidu BIDU we detected 23 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 17% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 82% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders just like you are using to p1rofit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a FREE 14-day trial! (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $245,601 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $1,195,838.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $149.0 to $170.0 for Baidu over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Baidu options trades today is 2885.0 with a total volume of 14,695.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Baidu's big money trades within a strike price range of $149.0 to $170.0 over the last 30 days.

Baidu Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $170.00 $127.0K 3.1K 2.2K BIDU CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $170.00 $125.0K 3.1K 1.8K BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $170.00 $123.2K 3.1K 612 BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $170.00 $113.1K 3.1K 107 BIDU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $106.1K 6.4K 82

Where Is Baidu Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 631,595, the price of BIDU is down -3.0% at $157.97.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Baidu:

China Renaissance has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Baidu, which currently sits at a price target of $228.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.