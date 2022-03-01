Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AXP

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on American Express.

Looking at options history for American Express AXP we detected 43 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 51% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 33 are puts, for a total amount of $3,532,353 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $414,790.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $250.0 for American Express over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for American Express's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of American Express's whale trades within a strike price range from $150.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

American Express Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $177.50 $385.0K 84 1.3K AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $195.00 $302.0K 627 247 AXP PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/04/22 $195.00 $301.9K 627 447 AXP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $180.00 $297.5K 1.7K 2.3K AXP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $160.00 $255.5K 1.2K 14.9K

Where Is American Express Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,419,111, the price of AXP is down -8.53% at $177.95.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

What The Experts Say On American Express:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on American Express, which currently sits at a price target of $218.

Daiwa Capital upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $215

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

