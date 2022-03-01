Twitter Whale Trades Spotted

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Twitter TWTR.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TWTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Twitter.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $855,660, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $755,532.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $70.0 for Twitter over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Twitter options trades today is 2350.45 with a total volume of 99,827.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Twitter's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Twitter Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/16/23 $70.00 $355.4K 2.1K 100 TWTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $31.00 $164.8K 150 268 TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $121.7K 2.0K 82 TWTR PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $44.00 $104.5K 15 100 TWTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/20/22 $40.00 $102.0K 2.8K 737

Where Is Twitter Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 13,217,616, the price of TWTR is down -0.17% at $35.49.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

