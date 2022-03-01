Hess Whale Trades For March 01

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Hess HES.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HES, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Hess.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $42,460, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $452,956..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $110.0 for Hess over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hess's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hess's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Hess Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HES CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $105.00 $135.5K 426 369 HES CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $105.00 $61.5K 426 118 HES PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $105.00 $42.4K 23 22 HES CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $110.00 $41.3K 226 98 HES CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $100.00 $40.1K 839 85

Where Is Hess Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,117,215, the price of HES is up 0.74% at $101.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

