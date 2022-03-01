What Are Whales Doing With Palo Alto Networks

Looking for the perfect strategy customized to your preferences? Click here now to take our free Benzinga Trading Quiz!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Palo Alto Networks.

Looking at options history for Palo Alto Networks PANW we detected 51 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $401,532 and 43, calls, for a total amount of $2,992,926.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $680.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Palo Alto Networks options trades today is 469.42 with a total volume of 9,541.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Palo Alto Networks's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $680.0 over the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $630.00 $472.0K 78 200 PANW CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $650.00 $320.3K 601 267 PANW PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $410.00 $171.9K 4.2K 114 PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $640.00 $140.1K 27 145 PANW CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/04/22 $600.00 $134.2K 1.0K 673

Where Is Palo Alto Networks Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,819,078, the price of PANW is down -0.73% at $589.91.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks:

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $610.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $670.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $645.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Palo Alto Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $643.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

