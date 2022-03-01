Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LRCX

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Lam Research.

Looking at options history for Lam Research LRCX we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders just like you are using to p1rofit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a FREE 14-day trial! (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $390,750 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,276,660.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $270.0 to $640.0 for Lam Research over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale activity within a strike price range from $270.0 to $640.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/16/22 $600.00 $940.0K 14 200 LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $475.00 $69.3K 29 58 LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $520.00 $65.0K 1 5 LRCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $550.00 $60.7K 32 5 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $590.00 $57.3K 70 277

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 744,595, the price of LRCX is down -3.74% at $540.36.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.