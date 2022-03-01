Upstart Hldgs Whale Trades For March 01

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Upstart Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Upstart Hldgs UPST we detected 65 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 37 are puts, for a total amount of $3,309,164 and 28, calls, for a total amount of $1,214,944.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $400.0 for Upstart Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Upstart Hldgs options trades today is 525.5 with a total volume of 42,978.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Upstart Hldgs's big money trades within a strike price range of $85.0 to $400.0 over the last 30 days.

Upstart Hldgs Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $315.0K 180 240 UPST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/20/22 $140.00 $269.4K 517 893 UPST PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $160.00 $220.5K 435 113 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $140.00 $102.9K 517 465 UPST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $145.00 $98.8K 139 147

Where Is Upstart Hldgs Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,778,109, the price of UPST is down -7.33% at $146.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

What The Experts Say On Upstart Hldgs:

B of A Securities upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $255

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $230.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Upstart Hldgs, which currently sits at a price target of $245.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

