Beyond Meat Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Beyond Meat.

Looking at options history for Beyond Meat BYND we detected 32 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

Get the inside access traders just like you are using to p1rofit more and win bigger. Don't miss out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a FREE 14-day trial! (No Credit Card Required)

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $1,364,567 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $139,245.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $110.0 for Beyond Meat over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Beyond Meat's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Beyond Meat's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Beyond Meat Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BYND PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $327.0K 1.0K 300 BYND PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $60.00 $124.3K 1.0K 100 BYND PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $110.00 $64.0K 2.2K 134 BYND CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $55.6K 5.6K 0 BYND PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $40.00 $49.5K 3.2K 309

Where Is Beyond Meat Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,685,302, the price of BYND is up 1.35% at $47.41.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Beyond Meat:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $50.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $45.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Beyond Meat, which currently sits at a price target of $32.

Barclays upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $80

BMO Capital downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $68

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.