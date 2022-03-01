Check Out What Whales Are Doing With DOCN

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on DigitalOcean Holdings.

Looking at options history for DigitalOcean Holdings DOCN we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 20% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 80% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $1,451,559 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $567,618.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $55.0 to $70.0 for DigitalOcean Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for DigitalOcean Holdings options trades today is 718.2 with a total volume of 7,852.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for DigitalOcean Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

DigitalOcean Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DOCN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $588.2K 248 817 DOCN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $438.9K 381 388 DOCN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $384.0K 248 1.5K DOCN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $70.00 $254.0K 68 127 DOCN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $55.00 $158.1K 248 842

Where Is DigitalOcean Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,518,091, the price of DOCN is up 3.42% at $61.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On DigitalOcean Holdings:

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on DigitalOcean Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $69.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on DigitalOcean Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

