Check Out What Whales Are Doing With AYX

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Alteryx AYX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AYX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Alteryx.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 23% bullish and 76%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $430,177, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $388,647.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $70.0 for Alteryx over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alteryx options trades today is 509.4 with a total volume of 3,369.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alteryx's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Alteryx Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AYX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $286.2K 205 788 AYX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $195.2K 295 774 AYX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $37.7K 264 71 AYX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $37.7K 264 54 AYX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $65.00 $31.9K 603 239

Where Is Alteryx Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 283,579, the price of AYX is up 2.38% at $63.78.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

What The Experts Say On Alteryx:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Alteryx, which currently sits at a price target of $66.

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Alteryx, which currently sits at a price target of $87.

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $65

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Alteryx, which currently sits at a price target of $81.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

