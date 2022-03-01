Amazon.com Whale Trades For March 01

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Amazon.com AMZN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with AMZN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 200 uncommon options trades for Amazon.com.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 89 are puts, for a total amount of $4,623,369, and 111 are calls, for a total amount of $14,107,270.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1340.0 to $5300.0 for Amazon.com over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Amazon.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Amazon.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $1340.0 to $5300.0 in the last 30 days.

Amazon.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/17/23 $2800.00 $278.2K 57 9 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $2800.00 $263.5K 807 111 AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $3000.00 $165.0K 238 22 AMZN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $2930.00 $157.0K 4 10 AMZN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $3100.00 $134.7K 2.8K 2.7K

Where Is Amazon.com Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 789,444, the price of AMZN is down -0.88% at $3044.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On Amazon.com:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4200.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4100.

Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4655.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4625.

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Amazon.com, which currently sits at a price target of $4500.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

