What Are Whales Doing With Netflix

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix NFLX we detected 18 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 27% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 72% with bearish.

[JUST A FEW HOURS LEFT] Full-time trader Nic Chahine has been miniting traders portfolio's with his strategic options trading formula. Get Access to his daily LIVE TRADING chatroom now!

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $303,000 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $525,269.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $690.0 for Netflix over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Netflix options trades today is 1653.2 with a total volume of 1,563.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Netflix's big money trades within a strike price range of $50.0 to $690.0 over the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $420.00 $145.7K 1.5K 65 NFLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $400.00 $114.0K 15.1K 116 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/04/22 $400.00 $47.1K 1.7K 12 NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $400.00 $45.3K 1.7K 629 NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/04/22 $400.00 $43.6K 1.7K 401

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 843,262, the price of NFLX is down -0.74% at $391.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On Netflix:

Citigroup upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $450

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.