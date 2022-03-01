What Are Whales Doing With BioNTech

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on BioNTech.

Looking at options history for BioNTech BNTX we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 83% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $432,575 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $88,550.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $260.0 for BioNTech over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BioNTech's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BioNTech's whale trades within a strike price range from $140.0 to $260.0 in the last 30 days.

BioNTech Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BNTX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $99.7K 937 37 BNTX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $150.00 $67.6K 7.8K 822 BNTX PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $150.00 $61.7K 7.8K 659 BNTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $220.00 $50.6K 793 0 BNTX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $260.00 $37.9K 39 33

Where Is BioNTech Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 180,863, the price of BNTX is up 0.8% at $152.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

