What Are Whales Doing With Datadog

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Datadog.

Looking at options history for Datadog DDOG we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 80% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 20% with bearish.

[JUST A FEW HOURS LEFT] Full-time trader Nic Chahine has been miniting traders portfolio's with his strategic options trading formula. Get Access to his daily LIVE TRADING chatroom now!

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $346,115 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $451,783.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $125.0 to $220.0 for Datadog over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Datadog options trades today is 998.6 with a total volume of 1,652.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Datadog's big money trades within a strike price range of $125.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Datadog Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DDOG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $125.00 $314.2K 1.2K 197 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $172.50 $132.0K 69 220 DDOG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $165.00 $84.7K 226 499 DDOG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $220.00 $76.8K 267 0 DDOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/04/22 $165.00 $41.5K 226 263

Where Is Datadog Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 596,393, the price of DDOG is up 2.12% at $164.52.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Datadog:

Rosenblatt upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $175

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $250

Keybanc upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $210

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $190.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Datadog, which currently sits at a price target of $210.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.