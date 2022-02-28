Check Out What Whales Are Doing With INTC

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intel.

Looking at options history for Intel INTC we detected 33 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 18 are puts, for a total amount of $1,032,744 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $608,205.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $42.0 to $70.0 for Intel over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Intel options trades today is 15712.55 with a total volume of 20,091.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Intel's big money trades within a strike price range of $42.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Intel Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $50.00 $165.4K 6.4K 340 INTC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $47.50 $155.0K 35.9K 3.2K INTC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $50.00 $90.5K 16.2K 503 INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $50.00 $85.5K 6.4K 815 INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $70.00 $73.4K 48.5K 1.1K

Where Is Intel Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 39,885,450, the price of INTC is down -0.02% at $47.7.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

