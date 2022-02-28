Meta Platforms Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Meta Platforms FB.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 134 uncommon options trades for Meta Platforms.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 61 are puts, for a total amount of $4,480,931, and 73 are calls, for a total amount of $4,601,245.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $155.0 to $520.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Meta Platforms options trades today is 3960.42 with a total volume of 424,701.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Meta Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $155.0 to $520.0 over the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $365.00 $469.2K 418 30 FB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $310.00 $115.6K 5.5K 438 FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $320.00 $111.7K 11 1 FB PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $320.00 $100.8K 10.2K 125 FB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $320.00 $99.8K 10.2K 95

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 25,554,235, the price of FB is down -0.76% at $208.87.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $355.

Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $300.

JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $284

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $280.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $350.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.