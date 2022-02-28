Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ABT

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Abbott Laboratories.

Looking at options history for Abbott Laboratories ABT we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $141,140 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $1,152,545.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $155.0 for Abbott Laboratories over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Abbott Laboratories options trades today is 1778.0 with a total volume of 2,045.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Abbott Laboratories's big money trades within a strike price range of $80.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

Abbott Laboratories Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $115.00 $438.7K 37 675 ABT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $115.00 $306.6K 37 300 ABT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $110.00 $150.9K 46 103 ABT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $90.00 $102.3K 123 49 ABT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $115.00 $48.2K 289 67

Where Is Abbott Laboratories Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,348,453, the price of ABT is down -2.25% at $119.66.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 50 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

