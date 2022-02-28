What Are Whales Doing With Luminar Technologies

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 12 options trades for Luminar Technologies LAZR summing a total amount of $759,778.

At the same time, our algo caught 9 for a total amount of 725,354.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $15.0 for Luminar Technologies over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Luminar Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Luminar Technologies's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.0 to $15.0 in the last 30 days.

Luminar Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LAZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $12.50 $156.7K 700 3.1K LAZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $12.50 $148.0K 700 983 LAZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $12.50 $134.2K 700 983 LAZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $12.50 $74.5K 700 3.5K LAZR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/19/22 $12.50 $71.0K 700 341

Where Is Luminar Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,663,721, the price of LAZR is down -0.86% at $13.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Luminar Technologies:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $14

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

