Looking At Paramount Global's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Paramount Global.

Looking at options history for Paramount Global PARA we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $571,125 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $390,588.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $15.0 to $60.0 for Paramount Global over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Paramount Global's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Paramount Global's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Paramount Global Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PARA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $386.7K 2.7K 850 PARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $15.00 $89.0K 1.1K 0 PARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $85.9K 530 29 PARA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $42.50 $71.5K 5.6K 55 PARA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $20.00 $54.5K 9.2K 103

Where Is Paramount Global Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 9,778,635, the price of PARA is up 3.4% at $30.57.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

