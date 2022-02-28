Looking At DoorDash's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on DoorDash.

Looking at options history for DoorDash DASH we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 53% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 46% with bearish.

[50 SEATS LEFT] Free Exclusive Masterclass with Matt Maley where he teaches you how to profit in a bear market! Click Here Now to Register (Recording will be sent to registerants)

From the overall spotted trades, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $393,569 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $124,150.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $150.0 for DoorDash over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DoorDash's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DoorDash's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

DoorDash Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $105.00 $97.5K 460 378 DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/01/22 $100.00 $55.8K 100 83 DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $100.00 $45.5K 237 123 DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/04/22 $98.00 $43.0K 85 163 DASH PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $70.00 $41.3K 1.8K 745

Where Is DoorDash Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,381,101, the price of DASH is up 3.1% at $103.45.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 73 days.

What The Experts Say On DoorDash:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $162.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $160.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $200.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $142.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.