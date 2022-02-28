What Are Whales Doing With Cigna

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Cigna CI.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CI, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Cigna.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 76% bullish and 23%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $228,593, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $1,163,625.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $360.0 for Cigna over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cigna options trades today is 2448.4 with a total volume of 801.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cigna's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $360.0 over the last 30 days.

Cigna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $490.0K 23.7K 233 CI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $450.0K 23.7K 102 CI PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $240.00 $58.2K 289 39 CI CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $232.50 $54.3K 127 71 CI CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $200.00 $48.0K 23.7K 113

Where Is Cigna Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,386,697, the price of CI is up 0.98% at $235.13.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.