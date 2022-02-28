Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ROKU

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roku.

Looking at options history for Roku ROKU we detected 50 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 54% with bearish.

[50 SEATS LEFT] Free Exclusive Masterclass with Matt Maley where he teaches you how to profit in a bear market! Click Here Now to Register (Recording will be sent to registerants)

From the overall spotted trades, 28 are puts, for a total amount of $2,325,507 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $885,725.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $75.0 to $440.0 for Roku over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roku options trades today is 448.83 with a total volume of 12,346.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roku's big money trades within a strike price range of $75.0 to $440.0 over the last 30 days.

Roku Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROKU PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $440.00 $903.0K 30 30 ROKU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/04/22 $140.00 $156.0K 357 695 ROKU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $270.00 $143.3K 194 0 ROKU PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $250.00 $111.0K 293 10 ROKU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $100.2K 259 67

Where Is Roku Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,666,544, the price of ROKU is down -1.69% at $137.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On Roku:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $125.

Guggenheim has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Underweight rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Roku, which currently sits at a price target of $165.

Pivotal Research downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $95

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.