10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $165.00 $25.5K 23.3K 47.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $250.00 $31.9K 7.2K 24.1K PANW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $600.00 $31.2K 965 4.4K SQ PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $125.00 $55.8K 5.2K 2.9K TEAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $360.00 $150.6K 470 1.5K ZM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/04/22 $125.00 $34.5K 606 1.2K TSM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $100.00 $53.3K 5.1K 1.2K CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/04/22 $210.00 $58.3K 1.2K 952 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $122.00 $65.0K 491 891 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $275.00 $25.9K 8.4K 827

• For AAPL AAPL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 131 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 23375 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 47852 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA NVDA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 4, 2022. Parties traded 108 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $296.0 per contract. There were 7210 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24187 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PANW PANW, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 39 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.2K, with a price of $800.0 per contract. There were 965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4499 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ SQ, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 75 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.8K, with a price of $745.0 per contract. There were 5223 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2942 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TEAM TEAM, we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 1039 contract(s) at a $360.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.6K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1523 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ZM ZM, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 4, 2022. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 606 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1288 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM TSM, we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 134 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.3K, with a price of $399.0 per contract. There were 5117 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM CRM, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 4, 2022. This event was a transfer of 75 contract(s) at a $210.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.3K, with a price of $778.0 per contract. There were 1221 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 952 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD AMD, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $122.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $65.0K, with a price of $650.0 per contract. There were 491 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 891 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT MSFT, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 90 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.9K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 8436 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 827 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

