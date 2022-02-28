What Are Whales Doing With Pfizer

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer PFE we detected 29 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 24 are puts, for a total amount of $5,092,862 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $267,055.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $52.5 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $52.5 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $52.50 $920.0K 1.0K 1.0K PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $870.0K 14.1K 2.0K PFE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $607.6K 20.8K 5.0K PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $570.0K 20.8K 2.5K PFE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $45.00 $511.4K 17.9K 2.4K

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,230,586, the price of PFE is down -1.63% at $46.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 64 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $55.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

