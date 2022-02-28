Cloudflare Whale Trades Spotted

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Cloudflare NET.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Cloudflare.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 57%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $238,250, and 17 are calls, for a total amount of $898,385.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $150.0 for Cloudflare over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cloudflare's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cloudflare's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/19/22 $100.00 $141.5K 521 100 NET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/20/22 $125.00 $128.9K 1.0K 128 NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $110.00 $122.2K 1.8K 539 NET PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $110.00 $96.7K 382 21 NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/01/22 $108.00 $91.7K 64 63

Where Is Cloudflare Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,634,866, the price of NET is up 6.51% at $116.38.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 66 days.

What The Experts Say On Cloudflare:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $100.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Cloudflare, which currently sits at a price target of $150.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

