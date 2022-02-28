What Are Whales Doing With Shell

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Shell.

Looking at options history for Shell SHEL we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $513,985 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $586,073.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $60.0 for Shell over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shell's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shell's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Shell Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHEL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $419.3K 3.1K 2.7K SHEL CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/14/22 $57.50 $210.8K 6.3K 2.2K SHEL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $60.00 $147.8K 441 657 SHEL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $40.00 $129.2K 2.1K 94 SHEL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $55.00 $41.2K 2.2K 1.0K

Where Is Shell Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,783,161, the price of SHEL is down -2.22% at $53.01.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Shell:

B of A Securities downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $66

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

