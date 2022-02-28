This Is What Whales Are Betting On Marvell Technology

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marvell Technology.

Looking at options history for Marvell Technology MRVL we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $176,780 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $326,724.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $82.0 for Marvell Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Marvell Technology options trades today is 2528.33 with a total volume of 1,369.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Marvell Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $82.0 over the last 30 days.

Marvell Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/11/22 $66.00 $104.2K 756 200 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/11/22 $70.00 $70.6K 2.2K 213 MRVL PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $67.50 $55.2K 920 44 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $70.00 $35.0K 21.6K 156 MRVL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $72.50 $34.6K 259 40

Where Is Marvell Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,319,934, the price of MRVL is up 0.65% at $69.2.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

