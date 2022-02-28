This Is What Whales Are Betting On Bank of America

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America BAC we detected 21 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $626,661 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,732,994.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $60.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Bank of America options trades today is 15675.64 with a total volume of 34,158.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Bank of America's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $60.0 over the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $47.00 $1.2M 5.5K 20.2K BAC PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/11/22 $49.00 $113.4K 465 200 BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $60.00 $105.3K 50.1K 1.7K BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $89.0K 69.9K 419 BAC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $42.00 $75.5K 6.3K 500

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,626,649, the price of BAC is down -2.67% at $43.82.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 45 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

