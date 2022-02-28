What Are Whales Doing With Chipotle Mexican Grill

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Looking at options history for Chipotle Mexican Grill CMG we detected 11 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $572,376 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $335,170.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $1130.0 to $2000.0 for Chipotle Mexican Grill over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chipotle Mexican Grill's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chipotle Mexican Grill's whale trades within a strike price range from $1130.0 to $2000.0 in the last 30 days.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CMG PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/11/22 $1650.00 $256.5K 16 15 CMG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $1500.00 $178.6K 301 33 CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $1860.00 $98.0K 16 68 CMG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $1860.00 $83.0K 16 43 CMG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/11/22 $2000.00 $50.7K 0 1

Where Is Chipotle Mexican Grill Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 30,056, the price of CMG is down -1.0% at $1482.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 51 days.

What The Experts Say On Chipotle Mexican Grill:

Barclays has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1630.

Cowen & Co. has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1950.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1696.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1903.

BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Chipotle Mexican Grill, which currently sits at a price target of $1975.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.