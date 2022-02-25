GameStop Whale Trades For February 25

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on GameStop.

Looking at options history for GameStop GME we detected 72 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 21 are puts, for a total amount of $1,397,307 and 51, calls, for a total amount of $2,886,050.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $190.0 for GameStop over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for GameStop's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of GameStop's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

GameStop Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $110.00 $242.6K 1.9K 1.0K GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $80.00 $239.4K 645 298 GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/20/22 $140.00 $164.0K 154 100 GME CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $170.00 $102.1K 221 172 GME PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $105.00 $92.4K 211 146

Where Is GameStop Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,499,067, the price of GME is down -4.8% at $118.6.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.