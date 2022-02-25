Looking At BP's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on BP.

Looking at options history for BP BP we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 64% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $255,120 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $888,875.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $13.0 to $35.0 for BP over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BP's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BP's whale activity within a strike price range from $13.0 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

BP Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $22.00 $174.4K 8.3K 301 BP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $27.00 $157.9K 9.8K 621 BP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $27.00 $106.2K 9.8K 258 BP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $104.2K 7.1K 154 BP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/15/22 $31.00 $85.7K 453 0

Where Is BP Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 17,962,220, the price of BP is up 5.16% at $30.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days.

What The Experts Say On BP:

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on BP, which currently sits at a price target of $37.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.