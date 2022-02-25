Looking At ASML Holding's Recent Whale Trades

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on ASML Holding ASML.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

[WATCH ON YOUTUBE] New traders just like you are getting massive wins using this unique trading strategy taught by Mark Putrino. Click Here to Watch Now

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASML, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 47 uncommon options trades for ASML Holding.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 68%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,235,140, and 25 are calls, for a total amount of $1,358,307.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $330.0 to $960.0 for ASML Holding over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for ASML Holding's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of ASML Holding's whale trades within a strike price range from $330.0 to $960.0 in the last 30 days.

ASML Holding Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASML CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/21/22 $750.00 $166.5K 0 137 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $600.00 $157.5K 838 49 ASML PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $600.00 $151.2K 838 0 ASML CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/21/22 $750.00 $148.6K 0 0 ASML PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $600.00 $138.6K 838 71

Where Is ASML Holding Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,026,807, the price of ASML is up 0.62% at $660.88.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.