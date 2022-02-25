Honeywell Intl Whale Trades For February 25

[TODAY ONLY] Get 40% OFF Benzinga's winning options trading strategy even during bear markets. Click Here to See the Trades!

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Honeywell Intl HON.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HON, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Honeywell Intl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $497,535, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $241,266.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $240.0 for Honeywell Intl over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Honeywell Intl options trades today is 772.17 with a total volume of 3,315.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Honeywell Intl's big money trades within a strike price range of $175.0 to $240.0 over the last 30 days.

Honeywell Intl Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HON CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $195.00 $112.5K 1.3K 620 HON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $97.3K 140 490 HON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $95.8K 140 102 HON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $175.00 $93.4K 140 359 HON CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $190.00 $78.0K 1.3K 319

Where Is Honeywell Intl Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,143,819, the price of HON is up 3.35% at $188.44.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Honeywell Intl:

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Honeywell Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $235.

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Honeywell Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $205.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Honeywell Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $211.

UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Honeywell Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Honeywell Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $212.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.